- Stick Fly, by Detroit Playwright Lydia R. Diamond, runs March 20 through April 14, 2019, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester.

Tickets range from $30 to $45 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.