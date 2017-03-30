Fresh spring home design ideas with interior designer Marianne Jones

Posted:Mar 30 2017 10:34AM EDT

Updated:Mar 30 2017 10:45AM EDT

(WJBK) - We are getting some ideas when it comes to freshening up our homes for spring from interior designer Marianne Jones.

She's also featured in this month's Detroit Home magazine.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories