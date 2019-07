- President and Owner of J'adore Detroit, Candice Simons, came on The Nine to talk about Summer Fun in Detroit. Learn more in the video player above.



Events discussed include:

The Pig & Whiskey festival July 19-21

One of Ferndale's biggest festivals is celebrating its tenth year this weekend. The Pig & Whiskey Festival includes barbecue and other food from local businesses, live music, and more. There will be plenty of whiskeys, but the event is all ages and free to attend. The block party blast starts at 6:00 pm and runs through midnight.



Camping on the Cut July 20

Camping on the Dequindre Cut is an adult campout experience - and it's not your family camping trip! There will be live music, lawn games, food trucks, bonfires and s'mores, a midnight bike ride, and more. In the morning, there will be brunch, yoga, and coffee. Each tent-only campsite can hold 10 people. Space is limited. BYOT (Bring Your Own Tents!) Camper check-in is at 6:00 pm.



Crash in the Cut July 21

For a more family-friendly event in the Dequindre Cut this month, check out Crash in the Cut Sunday starting at 2:00 pm. The Sunday Funday will feature marching bands and jazz bands rolling through the greenway. There will also be plenty of local food trucks and vendors throughout the day. The event goes until 6:00 pm and all ages are welcome.



Taco Showdown at Eastern Market Shed 5 July 21

This is your opportunity to sample from 15 amazing Michigan taquerias. The event runs from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm in Eastern Market's Shed 5 on Russell Street. This is a 21+ event, as each ticket gives you three tacos and five margarita samples. There will also be a full cash bar, music from a top Detroit DJ, and games!



Find more from https://www.jadore-detroit.com/.