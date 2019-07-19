< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Jul 19 2019 02:02PM <strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - President and Owner of J'adore Detroit, Candice Simons, came on The Nine to talk about Summer Fun in Detroit. Learn more in the video player above.<br> <br> Events discussed include:</p><p>The Pig & Whiskey festival July 19-21 <br> One of Ferndale's biggest festivals is celebrating its tenth year this weekend. The Pig & Whiskey Festival includes barbecue and other food from local businesses, live music, and more. There will be plenty of whiskeys, but the event is all ages and free to attend. The block party blast starts at 6:00 pm and runs through midnight. <br> <br> Camping on the Cut July 20<br> Camping on the Dequindre Cut is an adult campout experience - and it's not your family camping trip! There will be live music, lawn games, food trucks, bonfires and s'mores, a midnight bike ride, and more. In the morning, there will be brunch, yoga, and coffee. Each tent-only campsite can hold 10 people. Space is limited. BYOT (Bring Your Own Tents!) Camper check-in is at 6:00 pm.<br> <br> Crash in the Cut July 21<br> For a more family-friendly event in the Dequindre Cut this month, check out Crash in the Cut Sunday starting at 2:00 pm. The Sunday Funday will feature marching bands and jazz bands rolling through the greenway. There will also be plenty of local food trucks and vendors throughout the day. The event goes until 6:00 pm and all ages are welcome. <br> <br> Taco Showdown at Eastern Market Shed 5 July 21<br> This is your opportunity to sample from 15 amazing Michigan taquerias. The event runs from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm in Eastern Market's Shed 5 on Russell Street. This is a 21+ event, as each ticket gives you three tacos and five margarita samples. Watch in the video player above." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Blues singer Bobby Rush comes to Detroit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 02:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Grammy Award-winner and 12-time Blues Music Award-winner Bobby Rush performed this morning on The Nine. Watch in the video player above.</p><p>Bobby Rush will be at Detroit's Hart Plaza on Friday, July 19 at 1:00 pm for the Detroit Island Music Festival. </p><p>Buy tickets online at http://bit.ly/2QKypCU .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/the-effects-of-heat-on-the-heart" title="The effects of heat on the heart" data-articleId="419167201" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/The_effects_of_heat_on_the_heart_0_7535095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/The_effects_of_heat_on_the_heart_0_7535095_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/The_effects_of_heat_on_the_heart_0_7535095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/The_effects_of_heat_on_the_heart_0_7535095_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/The_effects_of_heat_on_the_heart_0_7535095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cardiologist Dr. Delair Gardi with the DMC Heart Hospital joined us this morning to discuss the effects of heat on the heart. Watch in the video above." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The effects of heat on the heart</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 02:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 02:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cardiologist Dr. Delair Gardi with the DMC Heart Hospital joined us this morning to discuss the effects of heat on the heart. Watch in the video above. </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/beacon-park-night-markets" title="Beacon Park Night Markets" data-articleId="419166470" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Beacon_Park_Night_Markets_0_7535328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Beacon_Park_Night_Markets_0_7535328_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Beacon_Park_Night_Markets_0_7535328_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Beacon_Park_Night_Markets_0_7535328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Beacon_Park_Night_Markets_0_7535328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Detroit's Beacon Park Night Markets bring open-air shopping and live music to the park. Learn more in the video player above." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Beacon Park Night Markets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 02:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Detroit's Beacon Park Night Markets bring open-air shopping and live music to the park. Learn more in the video player above. </p><p>The Night Market at Beacon Park will include dozens of specially curated local vendors for some shopping in the park. There will also be food trucks, a cash bar from Lumen Detroit, lawn games and more. Right: Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon. (Photos courtesy of NASA)" title="Takeoff and Aldrin Banner_1563409595399.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5 things you didn't know about the moon landing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-and-world-news/common-hashtags-parents-use-on-kids-photos-can-put-them-at-risk-on-social-media-nonprofit-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/getty_socialmediafile_071619_1563323511919_7527487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A person looking through social media applications on a smartphone is shown in a file photo. 