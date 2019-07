- It's not easy running your own small business. But baker Kass Beydoun is doing just that. He's using social media as a marketing tool and his treats are picture perfect.

He's gained quite a following on his Instagram page.

He joined us on Fox 2 News Morning to share a few recipes.

NO BAKE OREO TRUFFLES

1 pack Oreo cookies

1 8oz cream cheese (cold)

2 tbsp strawberry jam

1 package semi sweet chocolate chips

2 tbsp shortening

Directions:

Crush Oreo cookies in food processor until blended completely (no chunks).

With your hand , mix in the cream cheese and jam until dough forms.

Roll dough into 2 Inch balls and set in freezer for 30 minutes to an hour.

Melt chocolate and shortening in a separate bowl. (The shortening helps thin the chocolate to make dipping easier.)

Dip truffles and garnish with what you desire, set on parchment in fridge for 2-3 hours, overnight is best! Enjoy!



S'MORE CUPS

Ingredients:

12 mini graham cracker ready to bake crusts

2 cups semi sweet chocolate chips

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 bag mini marshmallows

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Place mini graham cracker crusts on baking sheet.

Put chocolate chips and heavy cream in a bowl and microwave for 3-5 minutes or until cream is boiling and chips are melted.

Stir mixture until a smooth ganache forms and there are no more clumps.

Spoon mixture into crusts and place a handful of mini marshmallows into each crust cup on top of ganache mixture.

Bake for 3-5 minutes or until marshmallows and crust are golden brown. Enjoy!