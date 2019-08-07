< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422617175" data-article-version="1.0">Talking to kids about race & racism</h1>
</header> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422617175_422615905_108068";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422615905","video":"592267","title":"Talking%20to%20kids%20about%20race%20%26%20racism","caption":"How%20do%20you%20ensure%20you%27re%20raising%20a%20child%20who%20is%20knowledgeable%20and%20empathetic%20about%20race%20issues%3F","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F07%2FTalking_to_kids_about_race___racism_0_7578361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F07%2FTalking_to_kids_about_race___racism_592267_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659799289%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DaHZ_9-9hpLX6EPp0xVaRPIKmnEg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Ftalking-to-kids-about-race-racism"}},"createDate":"Aug 07 2019 11:21AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422617175_422615905_108068",video:"592267",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Talking_to_kids_about_race___racism_0_7578361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"How%2520do%2520you%2520ensure%2520you%2527re%2520raising%2520a%2520child%2520who%2520is%2520knowledgeable%2520and%2520empathetic%2520about%2520race%2520issues%253F",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/07/Talking_to_kids_about_race___racism_592267_1800.mp4?Expires=1659799289&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=aHZ_9-9hpLX6EPp0xVaRPIKmnEg",eventLabel:"Talking%20to%20kids%20about%20race%20%26%20racism-422615905",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Ftalking-to-kids-about-race-racism"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:31AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-422617175"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:21AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 01:53PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-kids%20playground%20race-080719_1565200427155.jpg_7578623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-kids%20playground%20race-080719_1565200427155.jpg_7578623_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-kids%20playground%20race-080719_1565200427155.jpg_7578623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-kids%20playground%20race-080719_1565200427155.jpg_7578623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-kids%20playground%20race-080719_1565200427155.jpg_7578623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422617175-422642493" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-kids%20playground%20race-080719_1565200427155.jpg_7578623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-kids%20playground%20race-080719_1565200427155.jpg_7578623_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-kids%20playground%20race-080719_1565200427155.jpg_7578623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-kids%20playground%20race-080719_1565200427155.jpg_7578623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-kids%20playground%20race-080719_1565200427155.jpg_7578623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422617175" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - The nation's top pediatricians are warning of the harmful effects racism can have on children's health. </p><p>The American Academy of Pediatrics <a href="https://www.aap.org/en-us/about-the-aap/aap-press-room/Pages/AAP-Addresses-Racism-and-Its-Health-Impact-on-Children-and-Teens.aspx">released its first policy</a> on the dangers of racism this summer. Exposure to racism in adults has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, depression and other illnesses. And now, researchers have identified dangers that racism presents to children, such as difficulty sleeping, higher rates of doctor visits and lower self-esteem. </p><p>Talking about racism and race with your family may not be easy, but the Interfaith Council for Peace & Justice from Ann Arbor knows its importance and is helping make that talk easier for parents. </p><p>La'Ron Williams and Chuck Warpehoski from the IFCPJ joined us on The Nine to talk about the importance of discussion diversity and inclusion, and to give us tips on how to have those conversations with children. </p><p>Chuck Warpehoski helped create a workshop that gives parents the tools to have these conversations. He says it's something he wishes he had when he was a new dad. </p><p>"We get a manual for how to deal with a fever; we don't get a manual for how to deal with these issues of difference," he said. </p><p>Like many, he says growing up his parents taught him to ignore racial differences. He says that doesn't work, and that we need to give kids the tools to navigate the world. </p><p>"The first thing parents need to do is feel comfortable talking about [race]. Every parent knows kids are tuned in to fairness and unfairness; one kid gets a bigger cookie. So they start to notice some of these issues about fairness an unfairness around race. So, it can be as simple as the books you're reading and asking, 'Okay, here's this picture of scientists,'" he tells us, holding up a children's book with an illustration of a room full of white, male scientists. "It's a chance to talk about colors and shapes. 'What do they all look like?' But then also be able to say, 'Is this what scientists actually look like? What other kinds of scientists are there?' And be able to notice some of the ways you may have fair or unfair things in the world, and have conversations like that starting at an early age."</p><p>Williams is a professional storyteller and uses his medium to have these conversations with kids at all age levels. He speaks with elementary, middle and high schoolers. </p><p>"I talk about not only opening up our hearts to being kind or fair, but also opening up our minds to an understanding again of the history, how it got put in place, et cetera," he told us. "So, when I'm talking with older audiences, I always use examples like images in textbooks or images in different places. But I also talk about the ways in - the very, very subtle ways - in which we perpetuate whiteness to be normal. </p><p>"White supremacy doesn't depend on the ill will of individuals anymore - it once, when I was a young boy, I was surrounded by legal, Jim Crow segregation, it was legal when I was a kid, it was everywhere. Today it doesn't exist in the law in the same way - there are some of our laws that are very discriminatory; we have to look at them with a fine tooth comb to be able to pick those out. Now it's gone. It's more undercover. It's more subtle and, again, it doesn't require ill will. </p><p>"The example I often use is I go into schools all the time and I see what I call "sidebar inclusion." This just happened just a couple weeks ago. I was at a high school. They had a segment in their history book about the settlement of the west. There were stories after stories after stories about settlers moving, moving, moving, and then there was a side bar that said, The Black Settlers. The subtle message, is that there are "The Settlers," who are normal, normalized; I use the term "insiders/outsiders." So there are the insiders in this situation and then there are the exceptions. So the subtle message that that sends, is that to be white is to be normal."</p><p>He says there are thousands of ways we've ingrained that way of thinking into our society. Here's how you protect your identify" data-articleId="422755415" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Scammers_are_after_your_mail__Here_s_ste_0_7579820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Scammers_are_after_your_mail__Here_s_ste_0_7579820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Scammers_are_after_your_mail__Here_s_ste_0_7579820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Scammers_are_after_your_mail__Here_s_ste_0_7579820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Scammers_are_after_your_mail__Here_s_ste_0_7579820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>For some scammers, stealing from mailboxes is a career. Here's how you protect your identify</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After a lengthy 2018 Bloomfield Township investigation arrested one man for mail theft, police have a message for residents:</p><p>Monitor your mail. </p><p>"You have to understand, this is what these people do for a living," said Paul Schwab, a lieutenant with the Bloomfield Township Police Department. "Anything they can use that has a name and a number attached to it, they'll find a way to use it."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/the-keynote-sisters-on-the-nine" title="The Keynote Sisters on The Nine" data-articleId="422663911" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/The_Keynote_Sisters_on_The_Nine_0_7578885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/The_Keynote_Sisters_on_The_Nine_0_7578885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/The_Keynote_Sisters_on_The_Nine_0_7578885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/The_Keynote_Sisters_on_The_Nine_0_7578885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/The_Keynote_Sisters_on_The_Nine_0_7578885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="2018 Michigan State Fair Superstar' Grand Prize Winners the Keynote Sisters, Phoebe and Jaclyn Holmes joined us on The Nine to give a performance and talk about the singing contest. Watch in the video player above." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The Keynote Sisters on The Nine</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 03:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> 2018 Michigan State Fair Superstar' Grand Prize Winners the Keynote Sisters, Phoebe and Jaclyn Holmes joined us on The Nine to give a performance and talk about the singing contest. Watch in the video player above.</p><p>This popular feature of the Michigan State Fair debuted in 2014 and is now celebrating its 6th year. The Superstar contest offers a 'purely Michigan' mentoring twist on the standard pop music talent contest formula. In addition to a $2,000 cash prize, winners receive a prize package that includes production of an EP at Pearl Sound Studios with renowned sound engineer and producer Chuck Alkazian; songwriting advice, artist and repertoire coaching from award-winning artist/producer Nadir Omowale; live performance booking consultation from 2 Stones Events - your source for live music; and Indie Music Business Coaching from Music Mentor and artist Jill Jack and her company, Dream Big Incorporated.</p><p>Learn more about the competition at https://www.michiganstatefairllc.com/state-fair-superstar .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/carrabba-s-summer-cooking-without-the-calories" title="Carrabba's summer cooking without the calories" data-articleId="422647563" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Carrabba_s_summer_cooking_without_the_ca_0_7578774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Carrabba_s_summer_cooking_without_the_ca_0_7578774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Carrabba_s_summer_cooking_without_the_ca_0_7578774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Carrabba_s_summer_cooking_without_the_ca_0_7578774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Carrabba_s_summer_cooking_without_the_ca_0_7578774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chef Jim Loverdi from Carrabba's Italian Grill joined us on The Nine to show us a summer shrimp recipe that's light on calories." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Carrabba's summer cooking without the calories</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 02:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chef Jim Loverdi from Carrabba's Italian Grill joined us on The Nine to show us a summer shrimp recipe that's light on calories. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/canadian-police-say-2-bodies-found-believed-to-be-fugitives-suspected-in-3-slayings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/canadian%20suspects_1565206270918.jpg_7578895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="McLeod and Schmegelsky were suspects in 3 murders. (Photo: British Columbia RCMP)" title="canadian suspects_1565206270918.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Canadian police say 2 bodies found, believed to be fugitives suspected in 3 slayings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/after-el-paso-mass-shooting-walmart-will-reportedly-still-sell-guns-and-ammunition"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897_7574291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Flowers and signs at a makeshift memorial outside the El Paso, Texas, Walmart where a mass shooting occurred Saturday. Walmart has said that it will continue to sell guns and ammunition. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)" title="WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After El Paso mass shooting, Walmart will reportedly still sell guns and ammunition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-gives-birth-in-back-of-car-drivers-coaching-goes-viral-do-the-magic-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Woman_gives_birth_in_ride_sharing_car_0_7572819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Woman_gives_birth_in_ride_sharing_car_0_20190805100544-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman gives birth in back of car, driver's coaching goes viral: 'Do the magic'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deadly-mass-shooting-in-el-paso-to-be-handled-as-domestic-terrorism"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Deadly_mass_shooting_in_El_Paso_to_be_ha_0_7572568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Deadly_mass_shooting_in_El_Paso_to_be_ha_0_20190805025004-409650"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deadly mass shooting in El Paso to be handled as domestic terrorism</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/ypsi%20home%20invasion_1565232157334.JPG_7580421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/ypsi%20home%20invasion_1565232157334.JPG_7580421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/ypsi%20home%20invasion_1565232157334.JPG_7580421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/ypsi%20home%20invasion_1565232157334.JPG_7580421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ypsilanti man fights off gunmen who broke into home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/oakland-county-board-chairman-david-woodward-resigns-eligible-for-executive-seat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/David%20T%20woodward_1565229664482.jpg_7580057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/David%20T%20woodward_1565229664482.jpg_7580057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/David%20T%20woodward_1565229664482.jpg_7580057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/David%20T%20woodward_1565229664482.jpg_7580057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/David%20T%20woodward_1565229664482.jpg_7580057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oakland County board chairman David Woodward resigns, eligible for executive seat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/take-your-party-to-the-detroit-river-with-aloha-tiki-tours" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Take_your_party_to_the_Detroit_River_wit_0_7580178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Take_your_party_to_the_Detroit_River_wit_0_7580178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Take_your_party_to_the_Detroit_River_wit_0_7580178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Take_your_party_to_the_Detroit_River_wit_0_7580178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Take_your_party_to_the_Detroit_River_wit_0_7580178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Take your party to the Detroit River with Aloha Tiki Tours</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-dirt-on-how-to-make-an-environmental-difference-without-leaving-your-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/6FAE5C43FF344F5896E33FF6D4A56500_1565225266208_7580015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/6FAE5C43FF344F5896E33FF6D4A56500_1565225266208_7580015_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/6FAE5C43FF344F5896E33FF6D4A56500_1565225266208_7580015_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/6FAE5C43FF344F5896E33FF6D4A56500_1565225266208_7580015_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/6FAE5C43FF344F5896E33FF6D4A56500_1565225266208_7580015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit Dirt on how to make an environmental difference without leaving your home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/two-days-before-he-would-turn-11-child-who-was-hit-crossing-road-dies-from-head-trauma" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk_10yo_killed_080719_1565220492116_7579543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk_10yo_killed_080719_1565220492116_7579543_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk_10yo_killed_080719_1565220492116_7579543_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk_10yo_killed_080719_1565220492116_7579543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <h3>Two days before he would turn 11, child who was hit crossing road dies from head trauma</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
<footer class="mod-footer light">
<a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a>
</footer>
</section>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> 