- Midtown's Detroit Center for Design + Technology has something specifically aimed to support working parents planned for the coming month. The DCDT Talk series will present Parenthood X Design - a talk and event (families welcome) Aug. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at LTU's Detroit Center for Design + Technology, 4219 Woodward Ave. in Midtown Detroit.

Tickets are now available (children welcome to join free of charge and enjoy supervised games and activities). It's a chance for entrepreneurs to gather, network and take in a panel of professionals as they discuss the secrets to parenting and running a business.

DCDT Talk will explore what it means to go from being an entrepreneur to being both a parent and an entrepreneur by inviting a panel of experts on the subject.

