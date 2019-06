- Birmingham's Eli Tea Bar is teaming up with The Skip Detroit to host a pop-up shop that will donate 100% of its proceeds to homeless at-risk LGBTQ youth through the Ruth Ellis Center. Watch in the video player above.

Try out the tea-infused cocktails and be a part of a good cause on Monday night, June 17 at 6:00 pm. The event will take place at The Skip Detroit in the city's downtown.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/2188830661194426/.