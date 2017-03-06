Ann Arbor startup FarmLogs helping farmers across the country Tech Talk Ann Arbor startup FarmLogs helping farmers across the country You buy your fruits and veggies at the store, or maybe even at the farm stand, but there's a lot of behind the scenes stuff that goes on before the food makes it that far -- and it's more high tech than you may think.

FarmLogs is cutting edge software that helps farmers all across the country unlock more productivity from their fields. The software helps monitor the crop via satellites to help farmers be more profitable.

FarmLogs is based in Ann Arbor, but it's spread across the country that now about a quarter of all farmers use the software. The company started in 2012 and has grown every year since.

The company actually started in Silicon Valley but eventually moved to Ann Arbor to be closer to the customers. Founder Jesse Vollmar comes from a family of farmers, and knew he wanted to use technology to make the growing process more efficient.

Founder Jesse Vollmar comes from a family of farmers, and knew he wanted to use technology to make the growing process more efficient.

For more information, visit www.farmlogs.com.