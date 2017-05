Tech gift ideas for Mother's Day Tech Talk Tech gift ideas for Mother's Day AT&T store manager Chris Dierkes joined us on The Nine with some tech ideas for the special women in your life.

- AT&T store manager Chris Dierkes joined us on The Nine with some tech ideas for the special women in your life. You can hear his ideas in the video player above, or see them listed below:

Beats headphones: $299.99

Rebecca Minkoff Glow Case - $60

Mophie Juice Pack Air - $99

Mophie Charge Force Vent Mount - $60

Galaxy S8 - starts at $25/mo, retails for $749