- Director of Operations Jeffrey Baldwin and Mixologist Blaine Figard came in to demo their new cocktails created with their Hardhead Gin. Watch in the video player above.

Below is the recipe for the cocktail.

"Drops of Juniper"

1.5 oz TESTABARRA HARDHEAD Gin or Hendricks Gin

1 oz PomWonderful

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Agave Nectar

4 mint leaves

3 dashes Lavender Bitters

Add all ingredients in mixing tin add ice and shake vigorously for 10 – 15 seconds. Strain over fresh ice in a glass of your choice, garnish with expressed mint sprig and blueberries. This cocktail works great with a splash of champagne or sparkling water for hot summer days.

Choosing your Gin: When choosing a gin at your local store search for "New World" Gins. These are Gin that are fortified with other botanicals such as lavender, cucumbers, rose petals, lemon and create less of the juniper flavor in the gins. Hendricks is a great base gin that has been fortified with rose petals and cucumber.

The BRG team has created their own gin fortified with lavender, lime and other botanicals that will be available for purchase starting June 20!

Learn more about their gin launch party at https://www.facebook.com/events/344988619482125/.