- Double Dutch Masters Sean and Michelle Clark came in this morning to teach us about the art of jumping and how the two ropes are being used in an aerobic class. Watch in the video player above

The class will be held at Royalty Dance Studio on June 23 on16424 E Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48224. Class starts at 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm The cost is $25. Find more information at https://www.doubledutchaerobics.com/tour call at 404-490-0668 or email at doubledutchaerobics@gmail.com.