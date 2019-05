- Chef/Owner at The Butchery, Dave Hubbard Jr., joined us to demo the treats they'll have available at this year's St. Mary's Polish County Fair. Watch in the video player above.

RECIPE COMING SOON

This year, St. Mary's Polish Country Fair is celebrating 48 years of kicking off "the official start of summer" with carnival rides, entertainment and traditional Polish cuisine plus expanded VIP and Vegas areas and live music. Polish food takes center stage at the fair. An expansive menu, with prices ranging from $2 to $12, will include authentic Polish favorites such as kielbasa, pierogi, kapusta (sauerkraut) and golabki (stuffed cabbage). Pierogi varieties include farmer's cheese, sauerkraut, potato, mushroom and potato/cheddar.

The event alsohas some new additions this year, including a Made in Michigan shopping section and a class reunion for anyone who's ever attended the school. This year the fair will be open: 5 pm to 11 pm Friday; 11 am to 11 pm Saturday - Sunday; and 11 am to 6 pm Monday. After 6 pm attendees must be 18 or older, with a valid ID, or be accompanied by a parent to enter the fair.

Admission tickets to the fair are available at the gate entrance. Individual tickets are $5 per person and $15 for families of up to six people. Children up to the age of three are free. Both cash and credit cards will be accepted for general admission at the gate. The fair will include free parking on the grounds of St. Mary's Prep. Those wishing to enter the fair after 6 p.m. each evening must be 18 years of age or older and show valid ID, unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. All-day ride passes can be purchased at the midway ticket booth during the fair for $30 or $25 if purchased online in advance through 11:59 pm Thursday, May 23.

To learn more or purchase discounted general admission fair tickets and ride pass vouchers, visit www.stmaryspolishcountryfair.com.