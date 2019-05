- The Garden Party co-founder, Sydney Ross and Chef Anthony Lombardo from Shewolf joined us on The Nine to talk about the event and show off the Rigatoni with Amatriciana Sauce. Watch in the video player above.

CLICK HERE FOR THE RECIPE

Fantastic food, fabulous cars and fine wine will be served up at the eleventh annual Garden Party, a fundraising event to provide professional trade scholarships to disadvantaged young adults. The event will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on the beautiful grounds of Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester, Michigan.



The Garden Party will feature fare from 30 of Michigan's best restaurants including Big Rock Chophouse, Detroit Athletic Club, Grey Ghost, Roberts Restaurant Group, among others. New additions to this year's event include Antihero, Hazel, Ravines & Downtown, Lady of the House, and Shewolf. The cuisine offered during the affair will be paired with 100 various wines provided by Great Lakes Wine & Spirits, classic car display and live entertainment by Detroit's own award-winning vocalist, Tosha Owens.

Learn more and buy tickets at http://www.thegardenpartymichigan.org/.