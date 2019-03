Norwest Gallery of Art is proud to announce its next art exhibition "The New Mona Lisa," in celebration of March is Women's History Month.

The exhibition, opening on Friday, March 15, 2019, with an evening artist reception from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., explores the intercultural transmission of 'timeless' and classic beauty standards associates with Leonardo da Vinci's famous portrait - Mona Lisa.

The New Mona Lisa expands the conversation through an artist lens to include black and brown women and men, transgender, and non-binary-affiliated people also as timeless and classic beauty standards.

Included with the exhibition will be a social media campaign using Instagram that invites people around the globe to share their own inclusive images of artistic beauty - by posting and using the hashtag #TheNewMonaLisa.

Norwest Galley of Art is located at 19556 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, in the Grandmont-Rosedale business neighborhood. The opening night artist reception is free and open to the public.

NorwestGallery.com