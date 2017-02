Michigan-based performer brings 'love letter to jazz' show home to Detroit theatre The Nine Michigan-based performer brings 'love letter to jazz' show home to Detroit theatre Cult hit The Holler Sessions returns home to Michigan this month at the Detroit Public Theatre.

Frank Boyd's solo performance celebrates American Jazz, staged as a live radio show.

It's the story of a DJ's passion for jazz, both written and performed by Boyd, who joined us in the Fox 2 studios.

The show runs Feb. 1-26, and tickets range between $20 to $45. CLICK HERE for more information.