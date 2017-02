Pregnancy-focused workout for expecting mothers The Nine Pregnancy-focused workout for expecting mothers A Metro Detroit studio is featuring an at-home, pregnancy-focused workout for expecting mothers.

Lindsay Irrer of The Barre Code joins FOX 2 to show us some prenatal and postpartum fitness routines.

The Barre Code has three locations:

555 S. Old Woodward Avenue Suite 13L in Birmingham - (248) 220-4062

1260 Walton Boulevard in Rochester Hills - (248) 923-2392

831 S. Main Street in Royal Oak, MI 48067 - (248) 565-8372

