Local pawn shop features unique Valentine's Day gifts

(WJBK) - With Valentine's Day just around the corner, one area pawn shop has some special gifts for your special someone.
Les Gold of American Jewelry and Loan joins FOX 2 with some ideas to help you out this Cupid's Day.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
(WJBK) - With Valentine's Day just around the corner, one area pawn shop has some special gifts for your special someone.
Les Gold of American Jewelry and Loan joins FOX 2 with some ideas to help you out this Cupid's Day.