Hour Detroit Magazine features Detroit Roller Derby players of FOX 2

- The March issue of Hour Detroit Magazine features a few familiar FOX 2 faces.

Reporter Robin Murdoch and producer Connie Smith are featured in this month's issue for their involvement in Detroit Roller Derby.

They've got a big game coming up on March 18. It's the Detroit Roller Derby Championship Game on Saturday, March 18 at the Masonic Temple in downtown Detroit. Doors open at 5 p.m., and tickets are $15 in advance. Learn more on Detroitrollerderby.com.

Hour Detroit Magazine writer Lexi Trimpe joined Robin and Connie to talk about the feature story, CLICK HERE to check it out/