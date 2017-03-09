40-yard dash in heels: Fox 2's Alan Longstreet vs. Detroit Lions' Tori Petry The Nine 40-yard dash in heels: Fox 2's Alan Longstreet vs. Detroit Lions' Tori Petry We all know running can be hard -- now try doing it in heels. One Detroit Lions reporter made it look pretty easy, though, at the NFL Combine.

Tori Petry decided to try her hand at the 40 yard dash, and wound up becoming a viral sensation. She posted a respectable time of 5.98 seconds.

Afterward, she challenged NFL Network host and U of M graduate Rich Eisen, who turned in a time of 6.02 seconds. Both runs were part of Eisen's Run Rich Run campaign, benefiting St. Jude Children's Hospital.

But Fox 2's Alan Longstreet thought he could do better, and challenged her to a race. See the video above to see who won the sprint down the Fox 2 hallway.

Meanwhile, Lee Thomas entertainment extraordinaire was there to provide some play-by-play commentary.