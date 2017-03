Catching Fireflies on bringing spring indoors The Nine Catching Fireflies on bringing spring indoors We are trying to think spring this morning, even though the weekend is going to be pretty cold.



Joining us is April McCrumb, owner of Catching Fireflies, to show us how we can bring the spring indoors.

The store has three Michigan locations:

3117 W 12 Mile in Berkley (248) 336-2030

203 E University in Rochester (248) 650-3318

419 Detroit St. in Ann Arbor (734) 531-6293