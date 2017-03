Michigan-based M-1 bringing music business back to Detroit The Nine Michigan-based M-1 bringing music business back to Detroit There is a brand new Michigan-based record conglomerate that's set to release hip hop, pop, R&B, jazz and everything in between.

Joining us this morning are the two people behind M-1 music, Nate Harasim and Sandy McGraw, and one of the artists on their label NILS.

They've got an upcoming show at 7 p.m. Friday.

M1 Records LIVE presents NILS w/ special guest Nicole New

Berts Warehouse

Tickets $25

brownpapertickets.com