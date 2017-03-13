The Four Tops to perform Friday at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom The Nine The Four Tops to perform Friday at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom The Four Tops have been making music since the 50s.

- The Four Tops have been making music since the 50s.

They were inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame in 1990, earned a Grammy lifetime achievement award, and this Friday, the group will be back in metro Detroit for a show.

Duke Fakir of The Four Tops joins Fox 2 live in studio to tell us all about it.

The Four Tops with special guests Shades of Blue perform 8 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, 7096 E. 14 Mile Road in Warren.

Tickets on sale now: $75, $59, $25 at http://andiamoitalia.com/showroom, by calling the Andiamo Box Office at 586-268-3200 or through Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.