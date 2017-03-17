Tenors Un Limited, the rat pack of opera

Posted:Mar 17 2017 10:20AM EDT

Updated:Mar 17 2017 03:49PM EDT

(WJBK) - The Tenor Un Limited are in town for a special performance today and tomorrow.

Called the rat pack of opera, the group will perform at the Berman Center for the Performing Arts.

They joined Fox 2 live in the studio - take a listen.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories