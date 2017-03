Royal Oak to hold retro toy show on March 25 The Nine Royal Oak to hold retro toy show on March 25 It's all about vintage and retro treasures at the spring Royal Oak Toy Show.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the Royal Oak Farmers Market.

Tickets are $4 for adults, and kids 12 and under get in free.

