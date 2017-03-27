Detroit family auctioning rare Barbie collection

(WJBK) - One Detroit family is auctioning off a collection of rare Barbie dolls on an online marketplace.
Joining Fox 2 is Brittany Sykes with Everything But The House, the online estate sale marketplace.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
(WJBK) - One Detroit family is auctioning off a collection of rare Barbie dolls on an online marketplace.
Joining Fox 2 is Brittany Sykes with Everything But The House, the online estate sale marketplace.