Sip into Spring Berkley Ladies Night Out on Thursday

Sip into Spring Berkley Ladies Night Out sponsored by the Berkley DDA, is a free event from 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

More than 20 businesses will participate, offering food, drinks, deals and drawings.