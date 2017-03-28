Sip into Spring Berkley Ladies Night Out on Thursday

Posted:Mar 28 2017 01:01PM EDT

Updated:Mar 28 2017 01:01PM EDT

It's ladies night out in Berkley this Thursday.

Sip into Spring Berkley Ladies Night Out sponsored by the Berkley DDA, is a free event from 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

More than 20 businesses will participate, offering food, drinks, deals and drawings.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories