Eastern Market to hold 3rd Annual Whisky Experience on Saturday It's whiskey Wednesday!

Marco Zanetti, from the Lost Distillery and Nate Bonkowski from the United States Beer Guild talk about The Whiskey Experience happening this weekend at the Eastern Market.

The event benefits the Luella M. Harden Foundation, a local organization devoted to raising money for college scholarships as well as contributions to the Leukemia Society.

