New metal fashions, products from Hex Detroit and Stefani & Company

A local metal product and fashion is offering new products this spring.

Jesse Stefani, a metalsmith from HEX Detroit and Stefani & Company, joined Fox 2 to show off some new work, including items for the home and office, items you can wear, and much more.

