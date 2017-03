Novi Home And Garden Show preview The Nine Novi Home And Garden Show preview The Novi Home And Garden Show kicks off this weekend.



Aaron Kalmar, owner of Aaron Kalmar Custom Landscaping & Design, joined Fox 2 with a preview.

- The Novi Home And Garden Show kicks off this weekend.



Aaron Kalmar, owner of Aaron Kalmar Custom Landscaping & Design, joined Fox 2 with a preview.

Details about the event:

March 31- April 2, 2017

Friday March 31 1: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday April 1: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday April 2: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the event.