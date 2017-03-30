Freep Film Festival runs Thursday, March 30 through Sunday, April 2 The Nine Freep Film Festival runs Thursday, March 30 through Sunday, April 2 The Freep Film Festival kicks off today and we've got a preview.

- The Freep Film Festival kicks off today and we've got a preview.

The event runs through Sunday, April 2 and features a variety of diverse work, including their documentary "12th and Clairmount."

The film recalls the Detroit '67 riots, and will premiere on opening night tonight.

Steve Byrne, Detroit Free Press entertainment editor and Freep Film Festival executive director and Rashaun Rucker, Detroit Free Press deputy director of photo and video, joined Fox 2 with a preview.

The full lineup and ticket info can be found at FreepFilmFestival.com and at Freep.com.