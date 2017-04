Oakland University to host children's concert with Ray Holman on Friday The Nine Oakland University to host children's concert with Ray Holman on Friday There's a special kid's concert happening at Oakland University.

It's a children's concert with Ray Holman at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Varner Recital Hall. There's another concert later at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $6 and children ages 2 and under are free.

Joining Fox 2 is Ray Holman on the steel drums and Mark Stone on the congas.

