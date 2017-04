The Girl Of The Golden West now playing at Michigan Opera Theatre The Nine The Girl Of The Golden West now playing at Michigan Opera Theatre A rarely performed Puccini opera is now underway at the Michigan Opera Theatre.

- A rarely performed Puccini opera is now underway at the Michigan Opera Theatre.

And it also has an interesting connection to the Phantom of the Opera.

Fox 2 was joined by tenor Rafeal Davila and pianist Jean Schnieder currently performing in The Girl of the Golden West.

The Girl Of The Golden West runs now through Sunday at the Michigan Opera Theatre in Detroit.