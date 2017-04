Donate prom attire to help Oakland high school students The Nine Donate prom attire to help Oakland high school students You can now donate your prom attire to help out teens at Oakland schools.

- You can now donate your prom attire to help out teens at Oakland schools.

It's a new partnership between the National Council of Jewish Women, Greater Detroit Section and Oakland Schools.

The Shirt Box and Dubin Cleaners in Farmington Hills is collecting evening wear donations, then from April 1 to May 31, Oakland School high school can shop at council re|sale.

Joining Fox 2 is Sandi Matz, president of NCJW/Greater Detroit, and Dani Lutz, a community member.