Samples from Hawthorne Vineyards Winery on Old Mission Peninsula The Nine Samples from Hawthorne Vineyards Winery on Old Mission Peninsula Old Mission Peninsula offers a beautiful landscape and even better tasting wine.

- Old Mission Peninsula offers a beautiful landscape and even better tasting wine.

Joining Fox 2 this wine Wednesday is Jan Van Maanen from Hawthorne Vineyards Winery with a sampling of what they have to offer.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the winery.