Joe Muer Seafood hiring event for new location The Nine Joe Muer Seafood hiring event for new location

- The owners of Joe Muer Seafood are holding a hiring event for their newest location in Bloomfield Hills.

Executive chefs, Jim Oppat and Matt Fitchett joined Fox 2 on The Nine to share details.

The job fair is Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2 from 10 to 2 both days.

It will be held at Kingsley Inn and there is parking available.

Positions available include: Hosts, servers, bartenders, server assistants, line cooks, prep cooks, pantry cooks and pastry cooks.

If you would like more information go to their website www.joemuer.com

If you are not able to attend you can apply online at the website or send your resume to recruiting@joemuer.com .