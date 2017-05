Actor from "The curious incident of the dog in the night-time" The Nine Actor from "The curious incident of the dog in the night-time" Actor from "The curious incident of the dog in the night-time" appears on The Nine



Actor, Adam Langdon, the lead in "The curious incident of the dog in the night-time" joined us on The Nine.

- Actor from "The curious incident of the dog in the night-time" appears on The Nine



Actor, Adam Langdon, the lead in "The curious incident of the dog in the night-time" joined us on The Nine.

He is part of the Detroit premier of the National Theatre production at Fisher Theatre May 2-14.

For the full interview click on the video player above.