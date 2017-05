Lecture Series Helps Cope with Cancer Diagnosis The Nine Lecture Series Helps Cope with Cancer Diagnosis Johnny Imerman, Founder of Imerman's Angel and Benjamin Bornstein, CEO and Executive Director, Imerman's Angel joined us on The Nine to discuss a new lecture series.

The Power of Metaphors with Gilda's club helps someone coping with a cancer diagnosis.

For more information on the event and for the full interview click on the video player above.