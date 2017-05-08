Recipe for Green Gazpacho on Meatless Monday. The Nine Recipe for Green Gazpacho on Meatless Monday. Brad Dockery, of Annabel & Company Catering joined us on The Nine.

He made Green Gazpacho for Meatless Monday.

He made Green Gazpacho for Meatless Monday.

The complete recipe is listed below.



GREEN GAZPACHO

6 Portions

1 cup green grapes

1 ripe avocado, pitted and peeled

¾ cup peeled and coarsely chopped cucumber

½ cup coarsely chopped green bell pepper

½ cup coarsely chopped celery

½ cup coarsely chopped scallions

1 ½ cups white grape juice

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves or lime zest

Salt and pepper to taste

Mint sprigs for garnish

1. Pulse the fruit and vegetables in small batches in a food processor, adding white grape juice as necessary to keep the blade from clogging. Do not puree completely as you want it chunky.

2. Transfer the mixer to a bowl and add the remaining grape juice, lime juice, chopped mint, salt and pepper.

3. Cover and chill at least 4 hours

4. Serve in bowls or cups garnished with mint sprigs



FRENCH ONION SOUP GRILLED CHEESE

Makes 1 sandwich

1 tablespoon each olive oil and butter for frying

2 slices of white, sourdough or rye bread

1 tablespoon softened butter

Enough shredded gruyere cheese to generously cover both slices of bread

About ½ cup wine caramelized onions (see below)

Fresh thyme leaves

Salt and pepper to taste



WINE CARAMELIZED ONIONS

about 1 small clove garlic per 2 onions

onions (cook about 3-5 at a time, as you will find many uses for leftover caramelized onions)

olive oil

butter

bay leaf

fresh thyme

salt and fresh cracked pepper

red or white wine

beef stock (optional)

Directions

Cut the onions in half lengthwise, then slice thinly again lengthwise.

For every 1 large onion, heat about 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large, heavy-bottom pan over medium heat. Add the same amount of butter, allow to melt, then add minced garlic. Allow the garlic to soften (but not color), then add the onions. Stir to coat the garlic and onions in oil+butter, add a bay leaf and a small sprig of thyme, then turn down the heat to medium low (so onions don't burn). Continue to cook the onions until they are soft and deep golden brown, 30-40 minutes (depending on how many onions you cook).



BROILED PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS

ZUCCHINI, SCALLION TOPPING

6 Servings

1 ½ pounds zucchini, trimmed and coarsely grated

2 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

4 scallions chopped

2 garlic cloves minced

3 tablespoons water

6 large Portobello mushrooms stems discarded

In a colander toss zucchini with salt and drain after 20 minutes. Rinse under cold water and drain well pushing hard to extract excess liquid

In a nonstick skillet heat 2 teaspoons olive oil over moderate heat until hot, but not smoking and cook scallions and garlic with 2 tablespoons water, covered, stirring occasionally, until tender. About 3 minutes.

In a bowl mix together zucchini, scallion mixture, salt and pepper to taste

Preheat broiler

In a small bowl stir together remaining teaspoon oil and remaining tablespoons water. Lightly brush mushroom caps with oil water mixture and season with salt and pepper. Put mushrooms, gill sides down, on rack of a broiler pan and broil about 2 inches from heat about 4 minutes. Turn mushrooms over and top with zucchini mixture diving evenly and mounding it. Broil filled mushrooms until zucchini is crisp and tender about 6 minutes