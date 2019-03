- Visit Beacon Park to celebrate all things Irish at the annual St. Patrick's Day Family Fun Day and Party, a celebration for the kids and later, for the grown-ups. Beacon Park's large heated tent will be decked out in green, and the day will be filled with a variety of entertainment options, including live music, dancing, lawn games and much more. This free event is sponsored by DTE Energy Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by Downtown Detroit Partnership.



The day begins with a party just for kids and families with a FREE afternoon of Irish dancing, make and take activities, inflatables, games and more. Then the heated tent will transform into an Irish pub for the adults with an array beer and craft cocktails provided by Lumen, live Irish-inspired music and dancers, a DJ, and lawn games with some friendly competition complete with prizes. There will be Irish-inspired dishes from the following food trucks - Little Brother Burgers, D Motown Deli, and EJ's Gourmet Street Eats.