Michigan Opera Theatre's (MOT) premier soirée, BravoBRAVO!, returns to the Detroit Opera House on June 7. This year marks its 20th anniversary with a theme celebrating the connection between the theater, the city and its residents: yOUR City. yOUR Stage. yOUR Story. The black tie event invites guests to participate in a variety of experiential attractions throughout the evening with interactive activities exploring Detroit's history and architecture. Per tradition, BravoBRAVO! features music, dancing and refreshments courtesy of the area's most popular restaurants and musicians. The pinnacle of the event will be a special performance by Richard Leech, renowned tenor at the Metropolitan Opera House, and local beatboxer Stevie Soul.



The event takes place from 8 p.m. - midnight at the Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St. Detroit. General admission tickets are $160; VIP admission is $250. Tickets may be purchased online at www.MichiganOpera.org, by calling (313) 237-7464 or in person at the Detroit Opera House. For more information visit https://michiganopera.org/season-tickets/calendar/bravobravo/.