Circus of Whiskers facial hair competition raises awareness for men's healthcare issues

- Just in time for no shave November is the fourth annual Circus of Whiskers facial hair competition.

The event raises awareness about men’s healthcare issues such as prostate cancer, and this year money raised will go to the Detroit Animal Welfare Group.

You don’t necessarily have to have a beard to attend this event, there’s something for everyone. The competition begins Saturday with 14 different categories, 5 judges, there will be a burlesque show during intermission, carnival games, food trucks, and more.

The event happens on Saturday November 3rd at the Tangent Gallery at 7pm. There is a $20 donation to get in and you must be 21+ to attend.

You can also learn more at www.circusofwhiskers.com.

