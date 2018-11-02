Former Lion Golden Tate covers Hour Detroit's best dressed issue

- Fashion Editor, Chuck Bennett visit's the Fox 2 studio to talk about Hour Detroit's best dressed issue.

"So I have to pick the best dressed every year for Hour Detroit Magazine, I get together with some of the staff writers, and you have to do signature things, like little fines and things, for example I'm wearing my sexy specs, they match my shirt, those are little things best dressed people do, the ones that take the time to work things out," Bennett said.

There are ten honorees presented in this year’s issue for best dressed.

Among those ten were Sara Schneider, owner of The Fed Restaurant, Marc Beshany, managing director of Wells Fargo, and Judge Roberta Archer.

Featured on the cover of this year's issue is recently traded Detroit Lion, Golden Tate.

