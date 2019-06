Macomb Civic Theatre (MCT) will be the first community theater group in Macomb County to perform the Tony Award winning production Matilda the Musical, since licensing became available in November 2018.

Performances will take place at Stevenson High School, in Sterling Heights, MI from June 6-9, 2019.

This fun, new production has only 4 performance dates: June 6th - 9th 2019, at Stevenson High School, 39701 Dodge Park, Sterling Heights, MI 48313. Tickets are $10 online & $12 at the door.