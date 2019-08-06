< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Infusing your booze with garden vegetables

Posted Aug 06 2019 02:39PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 06 2019 02:36PM EDT data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/good-day/the-nine/infusing-your-booze-with-garden-vegetables" data-title="Infusing your booze with garden vegetables" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/good-day/the-nine/infusing-your-booze-with-garden-vegetables" addthis:title="Infusing your booze with garden vegetables"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422462019.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422462019");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422462019_422461281_130795"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422462019_422461281_130795";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422461281","video":"591929","title":"Infusing%20your%20booze%20with%20garden%20vegetables","caption":"Gardens%20are%20in%20full%20bloom%20right%20now%2C%20and%20you%27re%20probably%20wondering%20what%20to%20cook%20with%20all%20your%20veggies%20%28or%20who%20to%20give%20them%20away%20to%29.%20Why%20not%20add%20them%20to%20your%20booze%3F","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F06%2FInfusing_your_booze_with_garden_vegetabl_0_7576161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F06%2FInfusing_your_booze_with_garden_vegetables_591929_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659724613%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DDzTYz3Hvp2GOyPbr0qfA0E74xeo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fthe-nine%2Finfusing-your-booze-with-garden-vegetables"}},"createDate":"Aug 06 2019 02:36PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422462019_422461281_130795",video:"591929",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Infusing_your_booze_with_garden_vegetabl_0_7576161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Gardens%2520are%2520in%2520full%2520bloom%2520right%2520now%252C%2520and%2520you%2527re%2520probably%2520wondering%2520what%2520to%2520cook%2520with%2520all%2520your%2520veggies%2520%2528or%2520who%2520to%2520give%2520them%2520away%2520to%2529.%2520Why%2520not%2520add%2520them%2520to%2520your%2520booze%253F",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/06/Infusing_your_booze_with_garden_vegetables_591929_1800.mp4?Expires=1659724613&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=DzTYz3Hvp2GOyPbr0qfA0E74xeo",eventLabel:"Infusing%20your%20booze%20with%20garden%20vegetables-422461281",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fthe-nine%2Finfusing-your-booze-with-garden-vegetables"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 02:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-422462019"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 02:36PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-422462019" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422462019-422461266"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Infusing_your_booze_with_garden_vegetabl_0_7576161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Infusing_your_booze_with_garden_vegetabl_0_7576161_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Infusing_your_booze_with_garden_vegetabl_0_7576161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Infusing_your_booze_with_garden_vegetabl_0_7576161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Infusing_your_booze_with_garden_vegetabl_0_7576161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422462019-422461266" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Infusing_your_booze_with_garden_vegetabl_0_7576161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Infusing_your_booze_with_garden_vegetabl_0_7576161_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Infusing_your_booze_with_garden_vegetabl_0_7576161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Infusing_your_booze_with_garden_vegetabl_0_7576161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Infusing_your_booze_with_garden_vegetabl_0_7576161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422462019" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - Gardens are in full bloom right now, and you're probably wondering what to cook with all your veggies (or who to give them away to). Why not add them to your booze? </p><p>Laura Shortt joined us on The Nine from Valentine Distilling Company to show us how to infuse your own vodka. You can get some recipes below as well. </p><p>Infusions:<br> Cucumber Vodka Infusion<br> 1/2 cucumber, peeled and sliced<br> 375 ml Valentine vodka</p><p>Add cucumber slices and vodka to small mason jar with lid. Let sit at room temperature for 24 hours or to taste. Strain cucumbers from vodka.</p><p>Pepper Vodka Infusion<br> 1/2 sweet bell pepper, deseeded and sliced<br> 1/2 jalapeno, deseesed and sliced<br> 375 ml Valentine vodka</p><p>Add pepper slices to small mason jar with lid. Let sit at room temperature for up to 24 hours or to taste. Strain peppers from vodka.</p><p>Strawberry Gin Infusion<br> 1 cup strawberries, de-stemmed and cut in half.<br> 375 ml Liberator Gin</p><p>Add strawberries and gin to small mason jar with lid. Let sit at room temperature for 5-7 days. Strain fruit from gin.</p><p>Fresh from the garden infusion cocktails:</p><p>Cucumber Chill<br> 1.5 oz Cucumber infused valentine vodka<br> .5 oz fresh lime juice<br> .5 oz simple syrup <br> 3 mint leaves<br> 3 oz soda</p><p>Combine cucumber infused vodka, lime juice and simple syrup into shaking tin or jar. Muddle mint leaves into cocktail. Add ice and shake. Strain cocktail over fresh ice into tall glass and top with soda.</p><p>To make simple syrup, use a 1:1 ratio of sugar to water. Heat over stovetop until sugar dissolves.</p><p>Rosemary's Corner<br> 1.5 oz pepper vodka infusion<br> 1.5 oz fresh grapefruit juice<br> 2 sprigs rosemary<br> 2 teaspoons of honey</p><p>Combine pepper infused vodka, grapefruit juice and honey into shaking tin or jar. Muddle rosemary sprigs and honey into cocktail. Add ice and shake. Strain cocktail into martini or coupe glass. </p><p>Strawberry Basil Lemonade<br> 1.5 oz Strawberry infused liberator gin<br> .75 oz fresh lemon juice<br> 1 oz simple syrup<br> 5 basil leaves<br> 2 oz soda</p><p>Combine strawberry infused gin, lemon juice and simple syrup into shaking tin or jar. Muddle basil leaves into cocktail. Add ice and shake. More The Nine Stories

Carrabba's summer cooking without the calories
Posted Aug 07 2019 02:09PM EDT
Chef Jim Loverdi from Carrabba's Italian Grill joined us on The Nine to show us a summer shrimp recipe that's light on calories.

Talking to kids about race & racism
Posted Aug 07 2019 11:31AM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 01:53PM EDT
The nation's top pediatricians are warning of the harmful effects racism can have on children's health. The American Academy of Pediatrics released its first policy on the dangers of racism this summer. Exposure to racism in adults has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, depression and other illnesses. And now, researchers have identified dangers that racism presents to children, such as difficulty sleeping, higher rates of doctor visits and lower self-esteem. Talking about racism and race with your family may not be easy, but the Interfaith Council for Peace & Justice from Ann Arbor knows its importance and is helping make that talk easier for parents.

'Masterchef' mystery box challenge with Derek and Ryan
Posted Aug 07 2019 10:47AM EDT
You've seen or heard of the infamous mystery box challenge on "Masterchef" - contestants get a box full of ingredients and have to make something with them. Derek Kevra and Ryan Ermanni try their own mystery box challenge on The Nine. Watch a new episode of Masterchef tonight at 8 p.m. right here on FOX 2. data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Carrabba_s_summer_cooking_without_the_ca_0_7578774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Carrabba_s_summer_cooking_without_the_ca_0_7578774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Carrabba_s_summer_cooking_without_the_ca_0_7578774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Carrabba_s_summer_cooking_without_the_ca_0_7578774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Carrabba_s_summer_cooking_without_the_ca_0_7578774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chef Jim Loverdi from Carrabba's Italian Grill joined us on The Nine to show us a summer shrimp recipe that's light on calories." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Carrabba's summer cooking without the calories</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 02:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chef Jim Loverdi from Carrabba's Italian Grill joined us on The Nine to show us a summer shrimp recipe that's light on calories. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/talking-to-kids-about-race-racism" title="Talking to kids about race & racism" data-articleId="422617175" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Talking_to_kids_about_race___racism_0_7578361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Talking_to_kids_about_race___racism_0_7578361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Talking_to_kids_about_race___racism_0_7578361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Talking_to_kids_about_race___racism_0_7578361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Talking_to_kids_about_race___racism_0_7578361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="How do you ensure you're raising a child who is knowledgeable and empathetic about race issues?" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Talking to kids about race & racism</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 01:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The nation's top pediatricians are warning of the harmful effects racism can have on children's health. </p><p>The American Academy of Pediatrics released its first policy on the dangers of racism this summer. Exposure to racism in adults has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, depression and other illnesses. And now, researchers have identified dangers that racism presents to children, such as difficulty sleeping, higher rates of doctor visits and lower self-esteem. </p><p>Talking about racism and race with your family may not be easy, but the Interfaith Council for Peace & Justice from Ann Arbor knows its importance and is helping make that talk easier for parents. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/-masterchef-mystery-box-challenge-with-derek-and-ryan" title="'Masterchef' mystery box challenge with Derek and Ryan" data-articleId="422609694" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/_Masterchef__mystery_box_challenge_with__0_7578320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/_Masterchef__mystery_box_challenge_with__0_7578320_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/_Masterchef__mystery_box_challenge_with__0_7578320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/_Masterchef__mystery_box_challenge_with__0_7578320_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/_Masterchef__mystery_box_challenge_with__0_7578320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Derek Kevra and Ryan Ermanni try their own mystery box challenge on The Nine." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Masterchef' mystery box challenge with Derek and Ryan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 10:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>You've seen or heard of the infamous mystery box challenge on "Masterchef" - contestants get a box full of ingredients and have to make something with them. </p><p>Derek Kevra and Ryan Ermanni try their own mystery box challenge on The Nine. </p><p>Watch a new episode of Masterchef tonight at 8 p.m. right here on FOX 2. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/whats-hot/grandson-takes-89-year-old-grandma-to-29-national-parks-after-she-says-shes-never-seen-mountains"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/52596046_2186684164726362_8111183224694112256_n%20THUMB_1565223293551.jpg_7579832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Brad Ryan, 38, took his grandmother, who he calls Grandma Joy, to Glacier National Park in Montana. (Photo Courtesy: Brad Ryan)" title="52596046_2186684164726362_8111183224694112256_n THUMB_1565223293551.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Grandson takes 89-year-old grandma to 29 national parks after she says she's never seen mountains</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/canadian-police-say-2-bodies-found-believed-to-be-fugitives-suspected-in-3-slayings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/canadian%20suspects_1565206270918.jpg_7578895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="McLeod and Schmegelsky were suspects in 3 murders. (Photo: British Columbia RCMP)" title="canadian suspects_1565206270918.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Canadian police say 2 bodies found, believed to be fugitives suspected in 3 slayings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gunfire-incidents-everywhere-countries-issue-travel-alerts-for-us-after-mass-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1160062735%20THUMB_1565126652264.jpg_7576570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="El Paso, Texas, Police and FBI continue to investigate the crime scene of the Cielo Vista Mall Walmart shootingon August 6, 2019. The August 3 shooting left 22 people dead. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)" title="1160062735_1565126652264-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Gunfire incidents everywhere': Countries issue travel alerts for US after mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/after-el-paso-mass-shooting-walmart-will-reportedly-still-sell-guns-and-ammunition"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897_7574291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Flowers and signs at a makeshift memorial outside the El Paso, Texas, Walmart where a mass shooting occurred Saturday. Walmart has said that it will continue to sell guns and ammunition. 