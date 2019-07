- It's never too soon back to school shopping.

Sure your seventh grader - or college student - may not like to hear it, but summer vacation ends as quickly as it starts. Instead of waiting until the end to stress about getting school supplies, IKEA is here to help you beat the deadline.

They're hosting a back-to-school shopping day this weekend, and you're invited.

Check out all the new bougie school equipment available here on FOX 2.