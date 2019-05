Now in its tenth year, The Art of Giving will come full circle, commemorating its milestone anniversary by supporting its first beneficiary, The Pink Fund.

Local artist, Frame Your Face pop-portrait studio owner and event chairman, Tom Maniaci, is the creative force behind The Art of Giving.

"When The Art of Giving started 10 years ago, I had no idea that it would help so many local charities," said Maniaci. "This year is really special because we get to bookend our first ten years with our friends at The Pink Fund. We're grateful beyond belief for the generous support of our community and we look forward to another successful decade," he said.