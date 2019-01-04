Legoland Discovery Center hosts meet and greet with Lego characters Saturday

Everything is (still) awesome in the world of Lego.

In anticipation for the second Lego movie, aptly named The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, our anchors were joined in the studio by the hero of Bricksburg, Emmet and his new foe General Mayhem.

If viewers recall, Emmet, a lowly construction worker went on a quest to save his friends and stop evil Lord Business from taking over the world. In the newest adventure, Duplo invaders announce their plans to destroy the Lego Universe.

Parents and kids will have the opportunity to meet both Emmet and General Mayhem at a meet and greet tomorrow from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Legoland Discovery Center.

The new movie premiers Feb. 8.

