- Wixom resident Brad Richter and 6 year old son Evan are not just Lego stop motion video creators, they are now International Contest winners!

Brad and Evan have been creating stop motion Lego videos since 2017 after Evan saw the Lego movie. Since then they've created nearly 37 videos including a video for an International Challenge held by the Gold Puffin Lego Animation Youtube Channel. Out of 117 entries, Brad and Evan's "Pink Tutu Batman vs. The Corn Gang" took home first Prize.

Brad says a one minute video can take up to 40 hours of work, but he and Evan love spending time together and it beats video games.

You can watch all of their videos on their Youtube Channel, "Animated Brink Builders" or their Facebook Page