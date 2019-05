- PAINT THE TOWN PINK AT 10TH ANNUAL ART OF GIVING FUNDRAISER



Birmingham, Mich. (April, 29, 2019) - Get a jump on Memorial weekend with a night of food, drinks, a little paint, and a lot of fun at The Art of Giving, a charitable event hosted by Frame Your Face, a local business that has raised more than $325,000 for metro-Detroit area organizations.

Now in its tenth year, The Art of Giving will come full circle, commemorating its milestone anniversary by supporting its first beneficiary, The Pink Fund.

Local artist, Frame Your Face pop-portrait studio owner and event chairman, Tom Maniaci, is the creative force behind The Art of Giving.

"When The Art of Giving started 10 years ago, I had no idea that it would help so many local charities," said Maniaci. "This year is really special because we get to bookend our first ten years with our friends at The Pink Fund. We're grateful beyond belief for the generous support of our community and we look forward to another successful decade," he said.

At this year's event, Maniaci - whose portraits are inspired by American pop artists such as Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein - will set up a 50" x 50" paint-by-number canvas where attendees will pay to paint it in 25 sections, adding to the monies raised that night.

With a nod to The Pink Fund - an organization that provides financial support to breast cancer patients in active treatment - this year's paint-by-number canvas will be a portrait of "Pink Cadillac" songstress and the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Once complete, the portrait will be auctioned off to the highest bidder that night.

The Art of Giving will also feature food and wine by Vinotecca, a signature pinkcocktail, music by Dirty 313 with DJ Alex Maniaci, live and silent auctions, a raffle, and fashion by Matt Richmond's Paper Dress Code.

The Art of Giving, sponsored by Tricho Salons and emceed by Josh Landon from Fox 2 Detroit, takes place from 7-11 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at The Elm Room inside Vinotecca in Birmingham (210 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI 48009).

Tickets ($75 online and $100 at the door) can be purchased at

www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-giving-benefitting-the-pink-fund-tickets-

59600048349, www.thepinkfund.org or www.frameyourface.com. For more information abou Frame Your Face, visit www.frameyourface.com, or call Tom at 248-763-8742.