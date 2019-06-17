< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Swing with Bling 11:02AM Posted Jun 17 2019 11:25AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 17 2019 11:02AM EDT 2)</strong> - Join THAW for <a href="https://thawfund.org/event/swing-with-bling-thaws-inaugural-womens-golf-scramble/">Swing with Bling</a>, its inaugural women's golf scramble. You will have the opportunity to participate in a mini 9-hole outing, OR can participate in a lesson with a PGA professional to learn some golf fundamentals. You'll have lunch and then be treated to a Women's Golf Fashion Show, sponsored by Carl's Golfland, to see all the best looks for your next round. 